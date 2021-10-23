Analysts Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $2.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.50. World Acceptance reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $12.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $12.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,274 shares of company stock worth $1,787,200. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in World Acceptance by 34.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in World Acceptance by 145.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 34.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.98. 10,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $209.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.