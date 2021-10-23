Analysts Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Several analysts have recently commented on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $129.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.47. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.09.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 935,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

