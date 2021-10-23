Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Avnet posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.