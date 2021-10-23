Analysts Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report sales of $69.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.37 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $61.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $274.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.25 million to $275.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $302.83 million, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $306.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,634 shares of company stock valued at $709,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,801 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 239.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 446,648 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

