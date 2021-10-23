Analyzing Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) & Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Advaxis alerts:

6.9% of Advaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Q BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Advaxis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advaxis and Q BioMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis $250,000.00 272.63 -$26.47 million N/A N/A Q BioMed $30,000.00 451.39 -$13.49 million N/A N/A

Q BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advaxis.

Volatility and Risk

Advaxis has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Advaxis and Q BioMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advaxis presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 380.77%. Given Advaxis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Profitability

This table compares Advaxis and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis N/A -49.12% -40.38% Q BioMed N/A N/A -969.53%

Summary

Advaxis beats Q BioMed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed, Inc. operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.