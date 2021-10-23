Analyzing Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vail Resorts and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 7.29 $98.83 million $3.19 111.13 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vail Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 6.45% 7.40% 2.12% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vail Resorts and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 10 5 0 2.33 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $312.55, suggesting a potential downside of 11.83%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

