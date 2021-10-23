Andra AP fonden Acquires 15,300 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $209.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.47. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

