Andra AP fonden Buys 46,100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $95,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,726,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 623.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

