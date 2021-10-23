Andra AP fonden Buys 8,400 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after buying an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

IQV stock opened at $256.89 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

