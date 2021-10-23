Andra AP fonden Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 378,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 391,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 67.1% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 34,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.84. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.