Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems comprises about 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.11% of Citrix Systems worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

