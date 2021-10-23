Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $172.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.80. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $175.65.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

