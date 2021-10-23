Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 54.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $145.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

