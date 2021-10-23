Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.26.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

