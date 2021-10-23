Andra AP fonden Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,000. Target accounts for 0.5% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $911,544,000 after acquiring an additional 208,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $255.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.52.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.