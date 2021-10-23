Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $16,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,642 shares of company stock worth $62,517,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

