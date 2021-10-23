Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 729.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,394.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,332.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,304.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

