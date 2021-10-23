Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 37,649 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2,190.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,446,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,695,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11. The stock has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

