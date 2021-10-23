APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of APA worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in APA by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

