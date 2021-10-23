Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

