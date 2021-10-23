APR Coin (APR) Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. APR Coin has a total market cap of $19,624.85 and $29.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APR Coin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00127216 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,917,888 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

