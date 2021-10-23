ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post sales of $22.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.20 billion and the highest is $22.68 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $13.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $77.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.98 billion to $80.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.33 billion to $73.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on MT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

NYSE MT opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

