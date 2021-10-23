Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

ARD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARD stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $461.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

