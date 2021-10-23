ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

