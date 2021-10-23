ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $109.56 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.49.

