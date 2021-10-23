ASD (BTMX) Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a total market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00205670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010619 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

