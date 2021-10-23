AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,119 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

AT&T stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $182.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

