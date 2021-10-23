Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $287.33

Augean plc (LON:AUG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.33 ($3.75) and traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Augean shares last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 206,794 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £556,351.60 and a PE ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 340.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Augean (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.