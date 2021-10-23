Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.42. Ault Global shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 6,320,473 shares changing hands.
Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Ault Global had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $62.13 million for the quarter.
In other Ault Global news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 292,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $822,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,477.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,715,100 shares of company stock worth $4,321,281 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
