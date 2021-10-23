Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.28% of Automatic Data Processing worth $3,615,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.59 and a 52 week high of $218.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.