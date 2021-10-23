Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,808 shares of company stock worth $21,524,687 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Avantor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

