Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Avient worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,472,000 after purchasing an additional 151,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,649,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after acquiring an additional 396,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

