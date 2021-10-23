aWSB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44,801.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $26.85 or 0.00043743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aWSB has traded 65.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. aWSB has a market cap of $164,113.47 and $44,801.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00073760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00105045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,179.78 or 0.99684148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.80 or 0.06634449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021855 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

