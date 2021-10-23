Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.47% of Badger Meter worth $328,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In other Badger Meter news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $104.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.