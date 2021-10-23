bAlpha Price Reaches $77.53 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 65.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.53 or 0.00126358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.40 million and $406,142.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00207007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00103843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010695 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

