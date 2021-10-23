Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,391 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $46,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $20,162,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,778,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $243.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.50 and a 12-month high of $250.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

