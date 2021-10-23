Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.