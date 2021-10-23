Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,979 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZPN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of AZPN opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

