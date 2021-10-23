Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,000 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,833,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,841,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,155,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 728,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

