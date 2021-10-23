Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,572 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $49,765,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $31,530,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $20,884,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 186.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 615,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,404,000 after buying an additional 400,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

