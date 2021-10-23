Bank of Montreal Can Buys 88,358 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of MEI Pharma worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in MEI Pharma by 18.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.81 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

