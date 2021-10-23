Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Albireo Pharma worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 12.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 15.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $562.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

