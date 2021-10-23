Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 110,491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $122.48 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.62 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

