Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Electronics worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $43.79 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $590.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

