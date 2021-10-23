Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 48.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 87,237 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 242.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.45.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $183.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $119.26 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

