Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of United Natural Foods worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 148,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,706.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.