Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.05 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on B shares. Truist cut their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NYSE:B opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

