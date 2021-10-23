Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.05 Million Stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.42% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

NGVC opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $278.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

