Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 193,637 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASPN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

