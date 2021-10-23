Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 4,225.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $86.68 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

